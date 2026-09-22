Punjabi University remembers Gurmat Sangeet exponent Prof Tara Singh

A memorial event marking the birth anniversary of eminent Gurmat Sangeet exponent Prof Tara Singh was organised by the Gurmat Sangeet Chair of Punjabi University on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh said such programmes were essential for preserving the rich tradition of Gurmat Sangeet associated with the Sikh Gurus.

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The chief guest, Professor Manjit Singh, a former Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, delivered the memorial lecture. Referring to Gurbani, he highlighted the importance of correct pronunciation while reciting Gurbani.

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Earlier, the programme began with performances by students of the Gurmat Sangeet Department in “Raag Bhairav” and students of the Department of Music in “Raag Asavari”. They presented hymns composed or notated by Prof Tara Singh.

Dr Alankar Singh, in charge of the Gurmat Sangeet Chair, welcomed the guests and scholars and spoke about Prof Tara Singh’s life and contribution to Gurmat Sangeet.

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The Professor Tara Singh Memorial Award was presented to an eminent “kirtania” and scholar, Dr Jagir Singh.

The newly instituted Gurmat Sangeet Seva Award was conferred on senior journalist Gurkripal Singh Ashk.

The prize money for both awards was sponsored by Professor Tara Singh’s granddaughter Unman Kaur, who is based in Canada; and Dr Manpreet Singh, a former student of the Gurmat Sangeet Department.

Prof Tara Singh’s disciple Rajpal Kaur Mast shared her memories of the late scholar. His son-in-law Gurjinder Singh Sohal and daughter-in-law Dr Keerti Rishi were also present.