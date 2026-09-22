DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Punjabi University remembers Gurmat Sangeet exponent Prof Tara Singh

Punjabi University remembers Gurmat Sangeet exponent Prof Tara Singh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:11 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Gurmat Sangeet event organised at Punjabi University on Monday.
Advertisement

A memorial event marking the birth anniversary of eminent Gurmat Sangeet exponent Prof Tara Singh was organised by the Gurmat Sangeet Chair of Punjabi University on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh said such programmes were essential for preserving the rich tradition of Gurmat Sangeet associated with the Sikh Gurus.

Advertisement

The chief guest, Professor Manjit Singh, a former Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, delivered the memorial lecture. Referring to Gurbani, he highlighted the importance of correct pronunciation while reciting Gurbani.

Advertisement

Earlier, the programme began with performances by students of the Gurmat Sangeet Department in “Raag Bhairav” and students of the Department of Music in “Raag Asavari”. They presented hymns composed or notated by Prof Tara Singh.

Dr Alankar Singh, in charge of the Gurmat Sangeet Chair, welcomed the guests and scholars and spoke about Prof Tara Singh’s life and contribution to Gurmat Sangeet.

Advertisement

The Professor Tara Singh Memorial Award was presented to an eminent “kirtania” and scholar, Dr Jagir Singh.

The newly instituted Gurmat Sangeet Seva Award was conferred on senior journalist Gurkripal Singh Ashk.

The prize money for both awards was sponsored by Professor Tara Singh’s granddaughter Unman Kaur, who is based in Canada; and Dr Manpreet Singh, a former student of the Gurmat Sangeet Department.

Prof Tara Singh’s disciple Rajpal Kaur Mast shared her memories of the late scholar. His son-in-law Gurjinder Singh Sohal and daughter-in-law Dr Keerti Rishi were also present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts