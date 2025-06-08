Punjabi University researchers develop method to determine age of handwritten documents using ink

Researchers at the Department of Forensic Sciences, Punjabi University, Patiala, have developed a scientific method to differentiate gel pen inks and determine the age of handwritten documents.

Advertisement

The research, conducted by researcher Vinayak Gupta under the supervision of Professor Komal Saini, focuses on identifying the unique chemical elements present in it and differentiate between different writings.

Prof Komal Saini said that documents like wills, contracts, agreements and letters, which form the backbone of many legal proceedings, often come under scrutiny in this regard for their authenticity, originality and writing style.

Advertisement

This method can be important in establishing the time of ink used in such documents, confirming their authenticity and preventing fraud.

She said that this research, which has the potential to help investigative agencies and judicial authorities in taking decisions, has been appreciated by experts in the field of forensic science and law.

Advertisement

The results of this study have been published in international scientific journals. She told that under this study, various analytical techniques were used to examine the chemical composition of gel pen ink, in particular, Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS).

Vinayak said that the validity and reliability of the results were tested with large-scale statistical analyses, from which important results emerged. This comprehensive analysis ensures that this method can be effectively applied by forensic experts in their investigations. It will help in solving cases related to forgery, tampering and alteration of legally important documents.

He said that forensic document examiners often deal with issues where there are serious challenges for the legal system. This research is of great importance in the context of forensic investigations.

He said that many documents often play a role as important evidence in both criminal and civil cases.

Vice Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh called this achievement a matter of pride for Punjabi University and especially the Department of Forensic Science.

He said that the potential applications of this research can have an impact on the vast field of criminal investigations, civil litigation and document authentication, which can further smooth the path to justice. Such research adds to the prestige of any institution.