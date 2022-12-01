Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

Patiala, November 30
Sanitation workers of Punjabi University today staged a protest and burned the effigy of Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind outside the main gate over regularisation of jobs.
The workers, who have been staging a protest for over a week now, said they were paid a meagre salary of Rs 9,200 per month. Jatinder Singh, a worker, said they had been working on daily wages at the university for the past nine to 12 years. “We want the university to regularise the jobs of 140 workers,” he said.
The state government had regularised jobs of sanitation workers in various corporations. The university should regularise their jobs as well, he said.
The workers claimed to have submitted their charter of demands to the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor days ago. “We submitted our demands on November 21 and started the protest from November 22. We have also stopped all work on the campus,” he said.
