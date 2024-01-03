Punjabi University security staff end strike

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 2

The daily wagers and ad hoc staffers working as security guards ended their two-week protest this evening. The protest was ended following a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurlal Ghanaur. On December 29, the police booked 40 staffers for blocking the entry gate of Punjabi University with their protest. On January 1, the university issued a communiqué, asking the protesting staff to return to duty and stated that the ongoing protest could put campus security at risk.

The university administration and the AAP MLA held discussions with the security personnel, and they were assured that benefits according to the law would be offered to them. The security staff also demanded the withdrawal of the FIR registered against the 40 protesters. Before withdrawing the complaint, the university authority sought an undertaking from the protesting security staff that they would not protest in the future.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Punjabi University Patiala