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Home / Patiala / Punjabi University sets up advanced AI lab to boost research, industry-ready skills

Punjabi University sets up advanced AI lab to boost research, industry-ready skills

The facility, established under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA-2) scheme with funding support and technical collaboration from the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 05:16 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Punjabi University has established a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab on its campus to advance research in intelligence and data science while equipping students with industry-ready skills.

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The facility, established under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA-2) scheme with funding support and technical collaboration from the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub (EICH), was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Jagdeep Singh on Monday.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Singh said institutions that fail to adapt to the rapidly evolving AI-driven world risk falling behind. Describing artificial intelligence as a tool that augments human capabilities rather than merely a technology, he said the new lab marked a significant milestone in the university’s academic and research journey.

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He added that the facility would enable researchers to develop solutions in diverse areas, including healthcare, agriculture, linguistics and social sciences. Equipped with high-performance computing infrastructure, the lab is expected to facilitate cutting-edge research and strengthen the university’s academic profile.

Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, Dean, Academic Affairs, described the establishment of the AI Lab as a major milestone in the university’s research ecosystem.

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Earlier, Dr Gurpreet Singh Joshan, Director of the Centre for Intelligence and Data Science, highlighted the lab’s technical capabilities. He said the advanced hardware and software infrastructure would help students develop skills aligned with global industry standards.

Dr Sukhjeet Kaur, Director, Planning and Monitoring, along with faculty members from computer science and allied disciplines and research scholars, were present during the inauguration.

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