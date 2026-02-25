Punjabi University showcases rural craft excellence

Punjabi University exhibited handcrafted articles prepared by its students at the ongoing Craft Mela at Sheesh Mahal here today.

The exhibition, featuring work from the ‘Rural Tourism and Traditional Artifacts Subgroup’ under the university’s ‘Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub’ (EICH), was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Jagdeep Singh.

The VC praised the hard work and creativity of the students. He emphasised that the university’s objective is not limited to providing theoretical knowledge, but also to empowering students with self-employment opportunities and traditional skills.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema paid a special visit to the stall. Congratulating the students and the university administration for the meaningful initiative, he said reconnecting the younger generation with their traditional roots was the need of the hour, as it strengthened cultural identity and helped preserve our rich heritage.

The university’s initiative received widespread appreciation from both visitors and prominent personalities.

Sharing their experiences, the participating students said the project provided them with not only financial benefits but also emotional satisfaction. Many described the experience as an excellent ‘stress buster’ and a productive ‘digital detox’. They shared that engaging in manual craftsmanship helped reduce their screen time, boosted their self-esteem and instilled a sense of pride in their cultural belonging.

The students’ artistry was so well-received by the public that more than 90% of the handcrafted articles were sold within just the first four days of the mela.