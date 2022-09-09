Punjabi University signs MoU with Met Dept

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 8

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Punjabi University, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for research. The IMD Director General, M Mohapatra, was present at the university on the occasion.

The Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Arvind, while speaking on the occasion said, “The MoU will benefit both the departments. The agreement will provide a unique platform to our faculty members, researchers and students to work in the field of atmosphere science.”

M Mohapatra said, “The department will provide all available data to the university free of cost.”