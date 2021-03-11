Punjabi University staff await salary

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 6

A Punjabi University employee in a letter to the university Vice-Chancellor has sought leave due to non-release of employees’ salary for the past two months. The employee, Gurjeet Singh, said due to non-receipt of salary, he is unable to meet his day-to-day needs. He is now dependent on religious institutions to take care of his and his family’s daily expenditure of food and other articles.

Gurjeet Singh Gopalpuri is a senior assistant in the university and getting a monthly salary of Rs 45,000. Seeking leave he said, “I have been facing mental tension due to the university’s failure to release salaries in time. Now, the university has failed to release the salary for the month of March and April. All employees are facing such issues.”

He said the university should make provision

of issuing leave due to helplessness.

While talking to The Tribune, Gurjeet says he is the only earning member in a family of five, which includes his two dependent grandparents, mother and a wife. His mother receives pension from the university which is also pending along with the salaries.

This is while the university employees— both faculty members and non-teaching employees —have held a number of protests on the campus demanding release of salaries on time.

Responding to the matter, university’s public relations office said, “Salary for the month of March has been delayed. The letter submitted by the employee represents the university’s financial situation at hand. The government should read it. Meanwhile, the government has issued a letter for the release of Rs 40 crore quarterly grant. Now, the pending salary will be released soon.”