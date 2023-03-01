Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Patiala, March 1
Patiala Police have nabbed four accused for stabbing to death a Punjabi University engineering student Navjot Singh on Monday.
Police said all four are Punjabi University students, who along with the victim used to live together in a rented accommodation. The youths allegedly had an argument over some financial matter, which led to the stabbing incident.
Giving details, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said, “The arrested youth are students of the university and used to live with the victim in a rented accommodation. They had gotten into an altercation with the deceased over payments of the electricity bill which led to the stabbing. Giving details, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said, “The arrested youth are students of the university and used to live with the victim in a rented accommodation. They had gotten into an altercation with the deceased over payments of the electricity bill which led to the stabbing. The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh of Thehri in Patiala, Sanjot Singh of Ferozepur, Harvinder Singh of Faridkot and Mohit Kamboj of Fazilka.”
Navjot Singh (20), was a third-year student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at the University College of Engineering (UCoE), who was stabbed multiple times on the campus on Monday. The police had registered a case and started investigations.
On Tuesday, the body of the boy was handed over to the family for last rites while on the other hand, students and faculty of the university questioned law and order situation on the campus.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar told his British counterpart that all entities op...
MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research
Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...