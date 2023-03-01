 Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime : The Tribune India

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

The accused had an argument with the deceased over payment of electricity bill, which led to the stabbing

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Punjabi University student Navjot Singh, who was stabbed to death on the campus on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 1

Patiala Police have nabbed four accused for stabbing to death a Punjabi University engineering student Navjot Singh on Monday.

Police said all four are Punjabi University students, who along with the victim used to live together in a rented accommodation. The youths allegedly had an argument over some financial matter, which led to the stabbing incident.

Giving details, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said, “The arrested youth are students of the university and used to live with the victim in a rented accommodation. They had gotten into an altercation with the deceased over payments of the electricity bill which led to the stabbing. Giving details, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said, “The arrested youth are students of the university and used to live with the victim in a rented accommodation. They had gotten into an altercation with the deceased over payments of the electricity bill which led to the stabbing. The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh of Thehri in Patiala, Sanjot Singh of Ferozepur, Harvinder Singh of Faridkot and Mohit Kamboj of Fazilka.” 

Navjot Singh (20), was a third-year student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at the University College of Engineering (UCoE), who was stabbed multiple times on the campus on Monday. The police had registered a case and started investigations.

On Tuesday, the body of the boy was handed over to the family for last rites while on the other hand, students and faculty of the university questioned law and order situation on the campus.

#Punjabi University Patiala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

2
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

4
Nation

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

5
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

6
Trending

Watch: Video of 2 Gurugram men pilfering flower pots decorated for G20 conference goes viral, FIR registered

7
Punjab

Army personnel injured after being pushed from moving train for resisting snatching bid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

8
Delhi

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

9
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

10
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar told his British counterpart that all entities op...

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Panel formed to probe anomalies in printing Sikh religious literature

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

Chhawla gangrape-murder case: SC to decide pleas seeking review of verdict acquitting 3 death row convicts

Instal CCTV in police stations; comply with SC directions: Delhi HC

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

VB’s lookout circular against ex-MLA

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university