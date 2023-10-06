Punjabi University students bag medals in Asian Games

Patiala, October 5
Punjabi University said its student Parneet Kaur was part of the Indian compound women’s team that has bagged the gold medal in the Asian Games. Director of Sports at the University, Dr Ajita, said the university’s former student, Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, had won the gold medal in shotput and Harmilan Bains, had won silver medals in the 1500 and 800 metre races. She added that Dhruv Kapil, a member of the Indian badminton team that won a medal for the first time, is also a student at the university.
Tribune Shorts
