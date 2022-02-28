Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 27

Non-availability of officials at their designated seats has raised question mark on the working of Punjabi University’s examination branch.

Students, who visit the university’s examination branch for work, including correction in documents, previous year result cards, permissions for retaking missing exams and others, are a harried lot. They claim, “We make repeated requests to officers on duty to resolve the issue but to no avail.”

A visit to the examination branch showed that a number of officials were sitting idle scrolling through their mobile phones. One of the students requesting anonymity said, “The university has decided to promote us without taking exams in 2019-20. Since then, there is no clarity about the results.” Controller of Examinations Dr AK Tiwari said, “We are helping students in all possible ways . We have established a complaint redressal cell and students can complain there. ” —