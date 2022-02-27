Punjabi University to float tenders for roadwork

Patiala, February 26
The condition of roads in Punjabi University here is really bad. The university in a press conference recently said they would float tenders for the roadwork after the lifting of model code of conduct in the state.
Potholed roads greet visitors to the university. The entrance to the varsity’s dedicated parking lot at the main entry gate is full of loose gravel with scant sign of carpeting.
Gurmeet, a university student associated with a student organisation, said, “The roads in university are in extremely bad condition. This is while the university does not allow students to ply their four-wheelers on the campus. Only two-wheelers are allowed.”
University officials said they would float tenders for the roadwork. University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind confirmed the decision in a press conference. —
