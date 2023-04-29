Punjabi University to look into anomalies at affiliated colleges

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 28

After finding anomalies in the working of BEd colleges, Punjabi University has started looking into facilities being provided at various affiliated colleges in the state. The university said it has started conducting periodic checks at the institutions after a long time.

As per protocol, periodic checks are supposed to be carried out every three years. But political pressure in the last few years deterred the university from carrying out the checks. University officials said they have restarted the periodic inspection of affiliated colleges (government and private) after many years.

A university official said, "The inspections will be done in three phases. We will inspect the law and physical education colleges in the first phase. The government and aided degree colleges will be inspected in the second phase and all degree colleges of Patiala will be inspected in the third phase. A total of 92 colleges affiliated to Punjabi University will be inspected within the next 30 days."

Officials said the teams paying visits to the institutions will check for faculty, student and staff strength, service book of teachers and balance sheets of colleges, among others.

Professor Gurpreet Singh Lehal, Dean College Development Council, said, "For the first time, based on their academic, infrastructure and extra-curricular activities, the colleges will be graded in categories of A, B, C, D, E and F. The grading will create a sense of competition among the colleges to achieve higher grades and will motivate them to improve their academic programmes and facilities. It will also become easier for the students and parents to compare different colleges. The data will be automated and made available online."

He said the periodic inspection and grading of the colleges is expected to help improve the quality of education and outcomes for students as well as provide accountability and transparency for the stakeholders.

As per insiders, the university has already identified a few anomalies such as lack of teachers and principals at some colleges. Officials said the reports of the inspections are being prepared.