Punjabi University to provide job to CWG bronze medal winner

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 8

Punjabi University will provide a job to Harjinder Kaur, who won a bronze medal in weightlifting in the Commonwealth Games, recently. Meanwhile, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also announced

Rs 5 lakh award for the wrestler from funds at his disposal during a ceremony organised to honour her here today.

A resident of a Mehas village in Nabha district, Harjinder was an alumna of Punjabi University. Her parents were also honoured on the occasion.

Lauding her feat, Sandhwan said Harjinder had brought laurels to the state.

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said, “The university will provide Harjinder Kaur a job. This will motivate other players to do well in competitions.”

#CWG 2022 #kultar singh sandhwan #Punjabi University Patiala