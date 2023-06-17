Punjabi University trainee wins archery bronze

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 16

A trainee of the archery academy, Punjabi University, has won bronze in the stage-3 competition held in Colombia from June 13 to 18 for qualification to the coming World Cup.

Now, Parneet Kaur will participate in the World Junior Championship to be held in Ireland from July 3 to 9 and also in the World Senior Championship in Berlin from July 31 to August 6.

Parneet is a student of BA I at Khalsa College affiliated to Punjabi University.

Professor Arvind, Vice-Chancellor; Sports Director Ajita and archery coach Surinder Singh congratulated the student for bringing laurels to the country.