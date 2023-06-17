Punjabi University trainee wins archery bronze

Patiala, June 16
A trainee of the archery academy, Punjabi University, has won bronze in the stage-3 competition held in Colombia from June 13 to 18 for qualification to the coming World Cup.
Now, Parneet Kaur will participate in the World Junior Championship to be held in Ireland from July 3 to 9 and also in the World Senior Championship in Berlin from July 31 to August 6.
Parneet is a student of BA I at Khalsa College affiliated to Punjabi University.
Professor Arvind, Vice-Chancellor; Sports Director Ajita and archery coach Surinder Singh congratulated the student for bringing laurels to the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for...
2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders
In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...
Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK
Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...
'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court
The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...
Indian-origin medics, professionals on King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List
Dr Parvinder Kaur Aley, Director of Global Operations at the...