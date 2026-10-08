Punjabi University VC bats for traditional education system in modern times

A seminar on traditional educational system of Punjab was organised at Punjabi University. The Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh, who presided over the seminar, said the university was playing a vital role in the promotion of Punjabi language, literature and culture. He said the university was also publishing books on various scientific disciplines in Punjabi language.

He stressed the need to identify and adopt the beneficial elements of the traditional educational system in accordance with contemporary requirements. This, he said, would help provide quality education to students while keeping them connected with their rich heritage.

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The Punjab School Education Board Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh said developing critical thinking among students was essential for enabling them to lead meaningful life.

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A soil scientist Dr Varinderpal Singh traced the evolution of Punjab’s educational system from its early origins to the period of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. He said Punjab’s traditional education system had historically earned global recognition and its ancient centres of learning had contributed significantly to the development of education system.

He said the traditional education systems could still serve as a source of inspiration for taking the education system to greater heights.

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A former educationist Dr NS Randhawa said that in the era of Artificial Intelligence, guidance from the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib was imperative to ensure that AI does not become detrimental to society.

Air Force Day celebrated at varsity school

The 94th Indian Air Force Day was celebrated at the Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, on Thursday.

The NCC cadets Ekamjot Kaur, Kajal and Yuvraj Singh highlighted the achievements and glorious history of the Indian Air Force since its establishment in 1932.

The school in-charge Satvir Singh Gill said the professional competence of IAF officers, coupled with modern aircraft and advanced technology, had made the force one of the strongest air forces in the world.

The students were also introduced to Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and tributes were paid to several distinguished IAF personnel, including Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh, Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, Air Commodore Baba Mehar Singh, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and Group Captain Gurpreet Singh Cheema.