DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Punjabi University VC bats for traditional education system in modern times

Punjabi University VC bats for traditional education system in modern times

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:24 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A seminar on traditional educational system of Punjab was organised at Punjabi University.
Advertisement

A seminar on traditional educational system of Punjab was organised at Punjabi University. The Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh, who presided over the seminar, said the university was playing a vital role in the promotion of Punjabi language, literature and culture. He said the university was also publishing books on various scientific disciplines in Punjabi language.

He stressed the need to identify and adopt the beneficial elements of the traditional educational system in accordance with contemporary requirements. This, he said, would help provide quality education to students while keeping them connected with their rich heritage.

Advertisement

The Punjab School Education Board Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh said developing critical thinking among students was essential for enabling them to lead meaningful life.

Advertisement

A soil scientist Dr Varinderpal Singh traced the evolution of Punjab’s educational system from its early origins to the period of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. He said Punjab’s traditional education system had historically earned global recognition and its ancient centres of learning had contributed significantly to the development of education system.

He said the traditional education systems could still serve as a source of inspiration for taking the education system to greater heights.

Advertisement

A former educationist Dr NS Randhawa said that in the era of Artificial Intelligence, guidance from the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib was imperative to ensure that AI does not become detrimental to society.

Air Force Day celebrated at varsity school

The 94th Indian Air Force Day was celebrated at the Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, on Thursday.

The NCC cadets Ekamjot Kaur, Kajal and Yuvraj Singh highlighted the achievements and glorious history of the Indian Air Force since its establishment in 1932.

The school in-charge Satvir Singh Gill said the professional competence of IAF officers, coupled with modern aircraft and advanced technology, had made the force one of the strongest air forces in the world.

The students were also introduced to Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and tributes were paid to several distinguished IAF personnel, including Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh, Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, Air Commodore Baba Mehar Singh, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and Group Captain Gurpreet Singh Cheema.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts