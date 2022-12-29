Punjabi varsity archery team lift overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 28

Punjabi University’s archery team bagged the overall trophy in the All-India Inter-University Championship held at Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda. The university has bagged the trophy for the 13th time.

The championship was organised by the Association of Indian Universities.

Students from 198 universities across the country participated in the championship. While Punjabi University bagged the first spot, Guru Kashi University and Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

Avneet Kaur bagged 711 out of 720 points. She won three gold medals besides a bronze.