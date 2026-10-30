Punjabi University celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Norah Richards

Punjabi University organised a special programme to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Norah Richards, popularly known as the “Naatak Dadi” (grandmother of Punjabi theatre), at her former residence at Andretta village near Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The historic property is now owned by Punjabi University.

The programme was organised by the university’s Youth Welfare Department. University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh was also present on the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Jagdeep Singh said Norah Richards dedicated her entire life to the promotion of art, culture and theatre. He described her residence at Andretta as more than just a building, calling it a sacred centre of the region’s rich cultural heritage. He said preserving this historic property was a matter of pride for the Punjabi University.

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He added that the university would take further steps to conserve this legacy and organise special activities for young artistes and theatre enthusiasts to keep Norah Richards’ vision and contribution to theatre alive for future generations.

As a mark of tribute, the VC laid a wreath at her memorial. A book featuring writings related to Norah Richards’ life, compiled by eminent theatre personality Kewal Dhaliwal and published by the Punjabi University’s publication bureau, was also released on the occasion.

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Hirday Paul Singh, grandson of renowned painter Sobha Singh, paid tribute to Norah Richards and shared his memories of time spent with her.

Professor Bhiminder Singh, Director of the Youth Welfare Department, informed that two plays by Sarthak Rang Manch, Patiala, were scheduled to be staged as part of the programme.

The local residents, including the Sarpanch of Andretta village, also participated in the event.