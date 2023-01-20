Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, January 19

A day after Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind and members of Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) allegedly argued in a meeting over administrative matters, senior faculty members of the university today upped the ante against the VC and wrote to the Chancellor’s (Governor) office demanding his intervention. PUTA members held a demonstration on the campus.

A meeting between the university VC and PUTA members on Wednesday had turned sour after which both sides levelled allegations of unruly behaviour against each other. While the PUTA representatives claimed the VC reacted in an “aggressive” manner after the meeting, the VC said the protesters had threatened to lock his office. “Threatening to lock the VC office is an undemocratic expression. I will not allow that,” he said. The university accused the PUTA members of using strong and coarse language.

Preserve video proof of incident The video footage of the incident in which the VC can be seen acting inappropriately and attempting to physically assault me should be preserved as the VC could try to get it deleted. —Pushpinder Singh Gill, Senior-most faculty member

The senior-most faculty member on the campus, Pushpinder Singh Gill of Department of Management Studies, in his letter to the Chancellor’s office alleged that the VC had used unparliamentary language during the meeting and had also attempted to physically assault him. He claimed, “The video footage of the incident in which the VC can be seen acting inappropriately and attempting to physically assault me should be preserved as the VC could try to get it deleted from the CCTV cameras.”

He also listed the other concerns of the faculty members and said they had not received their salaries for the months of November and December, their promotions were pending and that the university had denied study leave for teachers and therefore jeopardising the university environment. He also accused the VC of planning to draft a pick and choose policy for re-employment of selected teachers.

PUTA president Nishan Singh Deol said the members will hold a protest outside the VC office on Friday.