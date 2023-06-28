Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, June 27

Punjabi University’s ad hoc staff associated with the category B and C employees’ union today held a protest on the campus, demanding regularisation of their services.

The employees shut the university gates in protest. Later in the evening, the university administration decided to postpone the Syndicate meeting, slated to be held on Wednesday.

The employees carried on their protest outside the university examination branch. They also held a meeting with officials of the university, but the meeting failed to reach a conclusion.

The protesting employees said they had been demanding that the university regularise the services of the employees working on work-charge and ad hoc basis since months, but the administration had has been dilly-dallying the matter. “As a result, we decided to hold a protest and shut the university gates,” a employee said.

University officials said the protesters were adamant on their demand of regularisation of services of the work-charge and ad hoc employees. “They were trying to arm-twist the administration into discussing their matter in the Syndicate meeting to be held on Wednesday and also demanded that the authorities give in writing that the matter will be passed,” an official requesting anonymity said and added that due to the protest, the administration has decided to postpone the Syndicate meeting.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said, “The university administration cannot be arm-twisted into acting on anyone’s behalf.” Asked regarding the reasons behind postponement of the Syndicate meeting supposed to be held on Wednesday, he said, “It was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.”