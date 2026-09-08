Punjabi varsity scholar develops antenna design for 6G communication

A researcher at Punjabi University has developed a novel Terahertz patch antenna design aimed at supporting future 6G and ultra-high-speed communication systems.

The research was carried out by scholar Nipun Sharma under the supervision of Amrit Kaur of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

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Sharma said the proposed antenna design offered improved return loss, bandwidth, efficiency and gain compared with existing Terahertz systems. Innovative meta-heuristic algorithms were used in the design and optimisation process, he added.

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The research has received international recognition, with its findings published in three SCI-indexed journals, two Scopus-indexed journals, two conference proceedings and an additional peer-reviewed journal.

Kaur said the antenna required micrometre-level fabrication and could contribute to the development of on-chip Terahertz antennas in India, particularly as the domestic semiconductor sector expands.

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She described the research as an important development in high-tech communication systems and Terahertz applications, with potential relevance to India's future 6G ecosystem.

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Jagdeep Singh congratulated Nipun Sharma and Amrit Kaur on their achievement.