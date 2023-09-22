Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 21

Punjabi University students associated with different student bodies shut the gates of the University College of Engineering today in protest against rising number of thefts in hostels on the campus. As a result, the academic work in the department was hit.

Members of the Punjab Students’ Union said, “Incidents of theft at Banda Singh Bahadur Hostel have increased recently. Theft of mobile phones, laptops, motorcycles and other valuables are being reported from hostels on a regular basis. We took up the issue with the university authorities repeatedly, but to no avail.”

Protesting students alleged that there was an increase in the availability of drugs on the campus.

