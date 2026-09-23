Punjabi varsity teachers’ stir over UGC pay scales enters 36th day

Contract teachers of Punjabi University, its neighbourhood campuses, regional centres and constituent colleges today staged a protest march against the alleged non-implementation of their service-related demands, including provisions of the UGC Regulations, 2010 and 2018.

Organised by the Punjabi University Contract Teachers Association (PUCTA), the march began from the Vice-Chancellor’s office and passed through the Registrar’s office, Dean Academic Affairs office and Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha Library before reaching the university’s main gate, where the protesters held a demonstration.

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The protesters carried flexes depicting “bonded labour” to highlight what they described as the constitutional dimensions of their long-pending service issues, particularly in the context of Article 23 of the Constitution, which prohibits begging and other forms of forced or bonded labour.

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PUCTA general secretary Ramanpreet Singh said the association had recently met the District Magistrate, who assured them that their demands would be considered by the university. However, he alleged that no concrete action had followed.

He said the teachers’ struggle was not confined to salaries but involved service rights, implementation of UGC regulations and recognition of the work performed by contract teachers. He urged the university administration to place all issues before a common forum for comprehensive consideration.

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The union referred to Clause 13 of the UGC Regulations, 2010 and 2018, claiming that it provides for fixed emoluments for contract Assistant Professors linked to the monthly gross salary of a regular Assistant Professor.

The association also cited a Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment in Rajan Goyal vs UGC and Others, decided on April 30, 2026, in support of its demand for fixed emoluments.

Association vice-president Raj Mahinder Kaur said contract teachers had been performing teaching, examination and other academic duties for years and urged the university administration to hold talks with the union on a common platform.

Union activists Surinder Singh, Dalbir Singh and Dr Harpreet Singh said issues concerning UGC regulations, pay, service security and other applicable rules should be considered together.

The union demanded implementation of Clause 13, financial benefits in accordance with the principles cited from the High Court judgment, and a common forum to consider all its demands.

The protest has entered its 36th day, with the union saying the agitation will continue until concrete action is taken.