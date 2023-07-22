Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 21

Punjabi University has decided to separate the syllabus, nomenclature and rules applicable for postgraduate courses of the university’s affiliated and constituent colleges from those being run on the university campus, neighbourhood campuses and regional centres. The university while taking the decision during a recent meeting of the academic council also decided to upgrade the postgraduate courses on the campus, regional centres and neighbourhood campuses by 15 to 30 percent.

The university in a notification has stated that the decisions were taken during the recent meeting of the academic council. It has been decided to separate the postgraduate courses of affiliated colleges and constituent colleges from those being run at the campus departments, regional centres and neighbourhood campuses from the 2023-24 academic session.

The university will upgrade the nomenclature and syllabus of post-graduate courses by 15 to 30 percent by taking decisions in the associated board of studies. “The university will include specialised and advanced content in the courses,” sources said.

The university in the meeting also decided to add compulsory laboratory-based project work or dissertation or field survey of four to six credits in the last semester of the postgraduate degree courses offered on the campus.

Moreover, the postgraduate degree courses being run at the campus will be renamed honours courses, and their nomenclature will be according to UGC gazette notification of specification of degree. The university has decided that the syllabus of postgraduate courses at constituent college and affiliated colleges will remain the same as before.

