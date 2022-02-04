Punjabi varsity to launch new website

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 3

Punjabi University will soon launch its new website. University officials said the new website will be run from the campus and various modules, including an employees’ digital diary, launched by a former Vice-Chancellor, will be restored. Earlier in 2019, a clone of the university’s website had also emerged which was reported to the crime branch. Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said, “We will soon launch the new website of the university. The project was given to the university computer centre which is complete.

Significance of wetlands discussed

Punjabi University discussed the significance of wetlands in balancing the climate, while observing the World Wetland Day here. The UN had in 2021 decided to observe February 2 as World Wetland Day.

Dr Himender Bharti said the wetlands were essential in regulating climate near rivers. Over 10.90 lakh hectares of land in the world is wetland area. He said, “Some special kinds of vegetation can be found in these wetlands alone.”