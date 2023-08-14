Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 13

Punjabi University will pay Rs 20,000 per month to NET-qualified temporary faculty members being hired to teach various graduate and post-graduate subjects at its regional centres (RCs). The university recently gave a window of two to four working days to qualified individuals to apply for the positions, interviews for which started on Wednesday.

A notification for walk-in-interviews was released from the university’s Guru Kashi Campus, Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), on August 4. It said the selected individuals would be hired to teach English, Punjabi, physical education and history at the department of post-graduate studies of Punjabi University Regional Centre, Bathinda, and Punjabi University Campus, Maur.

The interviews for teachers of other subjects were put on hold at the last moment. Those who fulfil the university’s requirements of National Eligibility Test (NET) will be hired at the given positions and paid Rs 20,000 per month. Others selected but who don’t fulfil the requirement will be paid Rs 18,000 per month.

The payments to the teachers will be made from the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) fund. The university has previously been paying Rs 15,000 to the NET-qualified and Rs 13,000 to non-NET-qualified individuals. An applicant said, “The university should fill its regular posts.”

Vice Chancellor Arvind said these were temporary adjustments being made at the last moment. “We have drastically reduced the number of individuals being hired on a temporary basis.”

