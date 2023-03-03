Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 2

Two days after a student was killed on the campus, officials at Punjabi University have become strict regarding entry of students at hostels. In orders issued on Wednesday, the university provost has directed proper scrutiny of students and their identity cards on the hostel premises.

Protests against the administration and over lapses in security system at the university had followed a day after Navjot Singh (20), a student of University College of Engineering (UCoE), was killed on the campus after being stabbed by fellow students and an outsider on Monday. Students questioned the lapses in security system at the university, illegal entry and exit points on the campus, following which the university formed a committee to look into it.

The orders issued on Wednesday stated: “The hostel wardens should ensure the students are not allowed to stay at hostels without permissions. The identity cards of students staying on hostel premises should be thoroughly checked. The university will initiate strict action against students staying illegally at the hostels.”

Meanwhile, the Patiala police carried out a flag march on the university campus on Wednesday late evening. Police officials said the four suspects in the case had been remanded to four-day police custody.

Urban Estate SHO Amritvir Singh said the police were looking into the involvement of another person in the incident and would nab him soon.

Official order

