Home / Patiala / Punjabi varsity VC elected Punjab Academy of Sciences fellow

Punjabi varsity VC elected Punjab Academy of Sciences fellow

This fellowship is awarded annually to selected Indian and foreign personalities

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:53 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Photo for representation purpose only
The Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Dr Jagdeep Singh, has been elected as a fellow of the Punjab Academy of Sciences, a prestigious honour bestowed in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of life sciences.

This fellowship is awarded annually to selected Indian and foreign personalities who have made outstanding impacts on scientific research. Dr Jagdeep Singh, who holds a PhD in Biology and completed post-doctoral training in molecular biology, maintains a deep research interest in areas like DNA methylation in cancer. He has published many research papers regarding cancer systematics and epigenetics, alongside his recently released book, “‘Science and Spirituality: The Journey Within.”

An eminent scientist and academician Dr Jagdeep Singh served in various high-profile roles, including as Registrar at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, and the Central University of Punjab, where he also managed the responsibilities of Controller of Examinations and Finance Officer.

