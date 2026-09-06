Punjabi varsity’s contractual assistant professors observe ‘black day’

The contract assistant professors of Punjabi University, who have been protesting for the past 19 days for their demands, observed September 5 as “Black Day”. The educators from the varsity and 13 constituent colleges wore black clothes and badges and carried black flags.

They are demanding the implementation of the UGC regulations in letter and spirit.

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Addressing the demonstration, Taranjit Kaur, president of the Punjabi Contract Teachers’ Association, highlighted the mental, financial and social hardships endured by contract assistant professors for the past 15 to 20 years. She stated that for more than a decade and a half, these teachers, despite possessing all the required qualifications, have been forced to live on meagre salaries and under the constant shadow of an insecure future. She further claimed that the University administration was violating UGC regulations.

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Prof Surinder Singh, association senior leader, issued a strong warning to the university administration, announcing that if the legitimate demands of the teachers are not resolved by the coming Tuesday, the agitation will be intensified.

He stated that all 13 constituent colleges, neighbourhood campuses and regional centres under Punjabi University will be completely shut down, and the entire responsibility will rest with the university administration.