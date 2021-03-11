Punjabi writer and poet Surjit Pattar dwells on importance of mother tongue

Patiala, May 2
Famous Punjabi writer and poet Surjit Pattar discussed the ill-effects of forcing languages other than the mother tongue on children during the 60th foundation day of Punjabi University here recently. Pattar said children developed creative interests when they were associated with their mother tongue.
The writer, while discussing technologies and work of translation and transliteration among languages being produced by the university, said, “Children develop creative interests when they are associated with their mother tongue, but we are depriving them of their independence by forcing them to speak English. From a psychological point of view, doing this is a crime.”
He said the advancement in technology was making machine translation and transliteration efficient. “With this we can translate a text from one language to another instantly. In such a scenario, the good news for all regional languages is that the English language can lose its status of being the only connecting language”, he said.
University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said the varsity’s main focus was to generate and disseminate knowledge. “The university is constantly working to make the Punjabi language up-to-date with the time. We have established a Centre for Restoration of Ecosystem of Punjab and a Centre for Rural Entrepreneurship and Skill Training in the recent past”, he said.
The university facilitated Prof Tarlok Singh Anand and Punjabi lexicographer Rattan Singh Jaggi on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Citing Eid celebration pictures from Malerkotla, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says communal hatred can't vitiate Punjab
The CM tweets celebratory pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...