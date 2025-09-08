DT
Home / Patiala / Punjab's business community steps up for flood relief with major contributions

Punjab's business community steps up for flood relief with major contributions

Punjab Rice Millers' Association dispatched 16 truckloads of relief material from Patiala
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:18 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh flags off the fleet of relief trucks bound for the worst-hit districts.
While politicians, artists, and public figures have publicly supported farmers affected by the recent floods, Punjab’s business community and elite social clubs are also stepping forward with commendable generosity.

On Monday, the Punjab Rice Millers’ Association dispatched 16 truckloads of relief material from Patiala. Each truck was packed with essential supplies including ration kits, mosquito repellents, and fodder—critical resources for those grappling with the aftermath of the disaster.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh flagged off the fleet of relief trucks bound for the worst-hit districts of Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar.

He shared that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had originally planned to attend but was unable to do so due to health reasons. “The CM has entrusted me with the responsibility of launching this initiative on his behalf,” Dr Singh stated.

He also extended heartfelt thanks to Tarsem Saini, president of the Rice Millers’ Association, Gurdeep Singh Cheema, and other contributors for their donations.

Meanwhile, members of the Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahindra Club collectively raised around Rs 11 lakh to aid flood-affected families. The cheque will be handed over to the Health Minister on Monday evening.

