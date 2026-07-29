Punjab’s weightlifter Harjinder wins Commonwealth Games silver in women’s 69 kg event

Punjab's Harjinder Kaur, the daughter of a marginal farmer from Mehas village in Nabha, has won a silver medal in the women’s 69 kg weightlifting event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, adding to the bronze medal she secured at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

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Just hours before stepping onto the competition platform, the 29-year-old called her brother, Pritpal Singh, expressing complete confidence in her preparation.

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“She told me she was fit and certain of winning either a gold or a silver medal,” recalled Pritpal. “Her confidence proved right as she returned home with a podium finish.” Harjinder was recently honoured with the prestigious Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award.

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Recalling the family's journey, Pritpal said, “There was a time when people criticised our family for encouraging our daughter to pursue sports, but we never paid attention to such remarks."

The family struggled financially. Arranging money for Harjinder’s training, diet and travel to competitions was a constant challenge. Recognising her passion and talent, her father, Sahib Singh, took loans to ensure she could continue chasing her dream.

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Harjinder's childhood was marked by struggle. Every day, she cycled nearly five kilometres from Mehas village to Nabha to attend school.

“I vividly remember her cycle would often get punctured, but she would quietly push it home instead of complaining because she understood our financial situation,” her father recalled.

Besides attending school, Harjinder regularly helped her father with farm work, including cutting straw using a chaff machine to feed the cattle. She often credited the physically demanding work with helping her build strong arms.

According to Pritpal, Harjinder’s sporting journey began in Class XI. She initially played kabaddi before her first coach, Paramjit Sharma, noticed her strength and encouraged her to take up tug of war. She later switched to weightlifting, a decision that transformed her sporting career.

The transition was not easy. At one stage, Harjinder considered quitting because she was worried that weightlifting would change her physique.

“My wife and I told her not to think that way. We encouraged her to focus on building her future through the sport she loved,” said Sahib.

Despite financial struggles, education remained a priority for the family.

“Our father always told us to study well, regardless of our financial condition. Even when money was very less, our parents assured us they would do everything possible to support our education and dreams,” said Pritpal.

Harjinder’s passion for strength sports is inherited. In his younger days, Sahib participated in village-level weightlifting competitions.

Today, Harjinder is employed with the Income Tax Department, while her brother is also earning. After years of hardship, the family has emerged from financial distress.

An emotional Sahib summed up the family's journey with a smile: “Hun koi fikar nai mainu (Now I have no worries)."