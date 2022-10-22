Puri to give job letters to 75K appointees

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 21

The Centre has started a recruitment drive to hire as many as 10 lakh personnel on regular posts at different departments throughout the country. The drive will be launched at 50 such centres across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Saturday.

Officials said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will issue recruitment letters to 75,000 newly inducted appointees at the ceremony at Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) in Patiala on Saturday.

Besides PLW, Patiala, the event is also being held at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

Officials at the PLW said it would provide job opportunities for youth and ensure welfare of citizens. “The drive is expected to continue till 2024. All ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a mission mode”, they said.

Officials said Puri would be the chief guest during the first such fair at PLW on October 22. He would give away appointment letters to appointees on different technical, clerical and other posts at departments, including PLW, ESIC, SSB, BSF, Department of Posts from the state and adjoining areas.