Purse snatched from woman

Patiala, April 9
Two unidentified persons have been booked by the local police for allegedly snatching a purse from a woman near Yadavindra Public School (YPS) here.
Charanjeet Singh, a city resident, lodged a complaint with the police that his wife, Jasmine, was standing near gate number 3 of YPS School, when two bike-borne miscreants came and snatched her purse on Thursday. After snatching the purse, they fled the spot. The complainant said the purse contained a mobile phone, Rs 10,000 and a car key. The Civil Lines police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified persons.
