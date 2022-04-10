Purse snatched from woman

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 9

Two unidentified persons have been booked by the local police for allegedly snatching a purse from a woman near Yadavindra Public School (YPS) here.

Charanjeet Singh, a city resident, lodged a complaint with the police that his wife, Jasmine, was standing near gate number 3 of YPS School, when two bike-borne miscreants came and snatched her purse on Thursday. After snatching the purse, they fled the spot. The complainant said the purse contained a mobile phone, Rs 10,000 and a car key. The Civil Lines police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified persons.