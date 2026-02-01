PUTA at loggerheads with Punjabi University over plagiarism checks for promotions

The Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has strongly objected to the university administration’s decision to subject already published research papers to plagiarism checks at the time of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions.

In a representation submitted to Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh, PUTA has demanded the immediate withdrawal of what it termed as an “illegal rule” requiring plagiarism check of published research papers during promotions of teachers. The association termed the move a violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) rules and teachers’ rights.

In a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor, a copy of which is with The Tribune, PUTA president Bhupinder Singh Virk and Secretary Charanjiv Singh said the insistence on plagiarism screening of previously published research work was illegal, arbitrary, and without statutory backing.

The association stated that a clause-wise scrutiny of applicable UGC regulations revealed no provision mandating plagiarism checks at the stage of promotion.

PUTA argued that plagiarism is comprehensively governed by the UGC (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2018, framed under Section 26 of the UGC Act, 1956, which have binding statutory force.

“These regulations clearly mandate plagiarism checking at the stage of submission of thesis or manuscript, and not retrospectively at the time of promotion. There is no provision under UGC Regulations for reopening already published and peer-reviewed research papers or making plagiarism scrutiny a pre-condition for CAS promotions,” the memorandum stated.

PUTA sought clarification from the university administration on the specific rule, regulation, or statute under which such a requirement had been introduced. It also asked for details regarding the date of notification, the statutory authority (Syndicate, Senate or any other body) that approved the rule, and whether it had been duly notified and published as required under law.

“In the absence of any such statutory backing, the requirement amounts to a self-styled administrative condition imposed without jurisdiction,” PUTA said, adding that university authorities cannot invent conditions that override binding UGC regulations.

The teachers’ body also alleged that the selective and retrospective enforcement of the requirement appeared aimed at delaying promotions, harassing teachers, and depriving eligible faculty members of their rightful career advancement, in violation of principles of fairness and legitimate expectation.

PUTA demanded that the university immediately withdraw the insistence on plagiarism checks of already published research papers and process CAS promotion cases strictly in accordance with UGC regulations.

The association warned that if the demand was not accepted, it would resort to democratic and agitational action and challenge the decision before appropriate judicial and statutory forums, holding the university administration responsible for the fallout.