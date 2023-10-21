PUTA elections on November 9

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 20

Punjabi University is set to hold the elections of the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on November 9. The university released a notification on the matter here today. It said the participating faculty members of the university can apply for votes by October 25.

Those interested in contesting the elections will be able to file nomination papers by November 1, and the final list will be released by November 3. The elections will be held on November 9. Only regular and ad hoc faculty members of the university, regional centres, and neighbourhood campuses can become PUTA members.

#Punjabi University Patiala