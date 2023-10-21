PUTA elections on November 9

Patiala, October 20
Punjabi University is set to hold the elections of the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on November 9. The university released a notification on the matter here today. It said the participating faculty members of the university can apply for votes by October 25.
Those interested in contesting the elections will be able to file nomination papers by November 1, and the final list will be released by November 3. The elections will be held on November 9. Only regular and ad hoc faculty members of the university, regional centres, and neighbourhood campuses can become PUTA members.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles
Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon
Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections
Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die; CM for longer session in Nov...