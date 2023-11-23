PWD, MC questioned over poor road conditions

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 22

The Shaheedi Jor Mela is around the corner, yet no steps have been taken by the PWD to repair and re-carpet the roads that lead to Fatehgarh Sahib.

The roads here have developed potholes and are in a miserable condition despite directions from the Deputy Commissioner to speed up the preparations for the mela along with repairing roads.

Even the Human Rights Commission has taken note of the poor condition of the roads, but nothing has been done about it so far.

The Municipal Council of Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib has also failed to initiate any new development projects despite having surplus funds.

The projects that were started during the previous regime are incomplete, while the completed ones need urgent repairs.

Municipal Council Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib had floated tenders worth Rs 7 crores for the development projects cleared during the meeting of the council, attended by the MLA four times.

But these tenders have been cancelled four times on the pretext of technical grounds.

When contacted, Executive Officer Municipal Council Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib said that the tendering process for the sanctioned projects had been cancelled on technical grounds and would be initiated soon.

#Fatehgarh Sahib