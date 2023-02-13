PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 12

The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) would soon hand over some main roads of the city to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the restoration of the road network, dug-up for the canal-based drinking water project.

The project which is aimed at providing canal-based drinking water across the city is expected to get delayed by at least six months. The state government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore as enhanced expenditure for the restoration of the internal road network. The department is yet to receive the amount.

The PWSSB has been carrying out the work of digging-up parts of over 360-km long city roads and installing new pipelines (38-km long distributor lines and 312-km mainline pipes) for the supply of drinking water. The project also includes the establishment of a clear water reservoir of 17.28 ml, storage and sedimentation tank of 236 ml and installation of 12 overhead tanks and 16 underground tanks.

A PWSSB official said, “We have completed the installation of pipelines on most roads, including Nabha Road, Bhadson Road, Mini Secretariat Road, MC Office Road and YPS Road. We will soon issue a no-objection certificate for the PWD to carry out the restoration work.”

On the other hand, the department is yet to complete the installation of pipeline on the internal city roads. Jugal Kishore, XEN, PWSSB, said, “Of the total 312-km stretch of road, work on about 44-km of stretch has been carried out so far. We have written to the state government and requested enhancement of scope of work for the restoration of the complete internal city road network which was not a part of the original estimates of work. The government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the purpose. The funds are yet to be received.”

He said the work that was allotted in 2020 was still under process. “Its initial deadline was October 2023, but is expected to be delayed by at least six months.”