‘Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification against democracy’

Patiala, March 31
Several leaders of the Congress party today criticised the BJP-led central government and state Aam Aadmi Party and said Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as the Member Parliament was against democracy.
All India Congress Committee Secretary and Patiala in-charge Gurkirat Singh Kotli claimed Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Parliament had exposed the BJP.
He alleged that the BJP and AAP were trying to tear down other political parties. He said the Punjab Government was working on a revenge mechanism and was acting as the Bharatiya Janata party’s B-team.
He said, “The disqualification is against the democratic process of the country.”
