Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 14

Sharing a data highlighting the effective working of the Government Railway Police (GRP), ADGP Railways Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, today said, “A total of 438 cases were registered under various sections of the IPC, 267 under the Special and Local Laws and about 640 persons were arrested.”

While sharing the details of recoveries made by the GRP in 2022, Dwivedi said: “Under the NDPS Act, 104 cases were registered and 91 persons were arrested. A total of 33.240-kg opium, 134.800-kg poppy husk, 5.370-kg charas, 212.980-kg ganja, 49,674 pills and 720 syrup bottles were recovered from those arrested.”

Similarly, 29 cases were registered under the Arms Act and 29 persons were arrested. The GRP had recovered three pistols, one revolver, 13 cartridges and 39 knives from them.

The ADGP further stated that 120 cases were registered under the Excise Act and 118 persons were arrested in 2022. “From January 1 to December 31,2022, four FIRs were registered in case of missing children and two of them were traced. Apart from these FIRs, about 250 children who had either been separated from their parents or had run away from their homes, were traced from trains and railway stations. They were handed back to their families with the help of child helpline teams,” she said.

The ADGP said, “About 84 proclaimed offenders (two under Sections 82 and 83 of the CRPC and 82 under Sections 299, CRPC) were arrested last year. Properties worth Rs 41 lakh were recovered from thieves, robbers and dacoits during the year. In addition to this, 10 gm of gold, 47-kg silver and cash worth Rs 23 lakh was been recovered.”

She further divulged that about 10 gangs that were planning to attempt robberies and dacoities in trains were busted.