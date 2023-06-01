Railway union stages protest over demands

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 31

The Northern Railway Mazdoor Union today staged a protest at the Sirhind railway station to press their demands.

Addressing the dharna, branch secretary of the union Ravi Shankar said the government had been ignoring the demands of the railway workers which had resulted in great resentment among the workers.

He said the workload on the workers at the department was increasing as many railway employees had recently retired and no new recruitment had taken place. Shankar said the employees were being given extra work.

He demanded that the old pension scheme of the railway workers be implemented, privatisation of railway department be stopped and new regular recruitment be done. He also sought fixed working hours for the employees.

Shankar said if the government does not accept their demands, they will intensify their agitation.