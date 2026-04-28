Rain brings relief as Punjab power demand falls below 9,000 MW

Parts of Punjab finally saw relief from unscheduled power cuts on Tuesday as weather cooled and demand dropped after a week of outages. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials said power demand stayed below 9,000 MW for most of the day.

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After prolonged power cuts across various categories of consumers in the past over week, the power demand remained low following light rainfall in some parts or the state.

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“Barring some snags and repair work, no power cuts were imposed on Tuesday across any category,” confirmed an official.

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On Tuesday, the power demand during peak afternoon hours was around 8600 MW down from over 12000 MW in past some days.

“We are hopeful that following power banking and other arrangements we will be able to meet the power demand in the next few days and ample arrangements have been made,” said an official.

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The power demand in Punjab had touched 12114 MW on April 25 for the first time for the month of April as heat wave continued to push the day temperature above 40°C.

The power supply by the PSPCL was 2124 LU against demand of 2321 LU with official shortage of 197 LU.

On Monday, Punjab Power Minister Sanjeev Arora said that there will be no power shortage in Punjab from May 1 with the state government making comprehensive preparations to tackle a sharp surge in electricity demand amid the ongoing heat wave.