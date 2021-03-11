Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 4

Rain accompanied by hailstorm left many areas of the city inundated this afternoon. It also brought much-needed respite to people from the scorching heat.

Patiala witnessed 38 mm rainfall. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7 degrees Celsius.

Despite the MC spending a huge money on cleaning city drains in the recent past, various areas again witnessed water-logging. Areas behind Capital Cinema, adjoining railway crossing 21 and 22, and Dashmesh Nagar, adjacent to the Police Lines, witnessed water-logging. Residents blamed MC officials for installing small drain pipes in the area adjacent to railway crossing 21 and 22 where they said water get stagnated every time it rains.

Plastic bags block drains

Despite ban on single-use plastic bags, their rampant use chokes the drains.

A cleanliness worker said,“ The Municipal Corporation recently carried out a drive and issued challans to those selling and storing single-use plastic polythene bags. But these drives should be regular so that people desist from using them. These single-use plastic polythene bags are discarded soon after use, and due to lack of proper segregation and lifting of garbage in the city, they end-up in drains and choke them. We have to toil hard to clean the drains every time rainwater overflows.

As a silver lining, the area of Peeli Sadak and Ragho Majra did not witness water-logging. Residents said the area otherwise used to remain heavily affected at the time of downpour in the past.