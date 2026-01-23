DT
PT
Home / Patiala / Rain revives fields; wind and hail worry potato, tomato farmers

Rain revives fields; wind and hail worry potato, tomato farmers

Agriculture experts say it is still too early to assess the extent of any losses

Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:28 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
Image for representational purpose only. iStock.
The ongoing spell of rain has brought much-needed relief to farmers across the region, improving soil moisture and crop conditions. However, concerns have also surfaced, particularly among potato and tomato farmers, as strong winds accompanied the rainfall, raising fears of possible crop damage.

Agriculture experts said it was still too early to assess the extent of any losses, adding that the situation was being closely monitored.

Deputy Director, Horticulture, Sandeep Singh Grewal said while the rain was largely beneficial for fruit crops, it could pose challenges for potato farmers. “Due to advance weather warnings, a large portion of the potato crop had already been harvested. The present rainfall is not expected to damage the crop but will delay the harvesting process,” he said.

Grewal further noted that tomato crops were at the seedling stage at present and were unlikely to be affected. “If tomatoes have been grown using the tunnelling method or on raised beds, the rain will not cause any damage,” he added.

While wheat growers have largely welcomed the rainfall, experts cautioned that excessive rain could still harm the crop.

Chief Agriculture Officer Patiala Jaswinder Singh said the rainfall was long awaited, as December and January had remained largely dry.

“The current rainfall is beneficial for crops at this stage. A sudden rise in day temperatures was unfavourable for wheat, and the rain along with a dip in temperature will provide the required moisture and conducive conditions for crop growth,” he said.

However, another agriculture expert wishing anonymity expressed concerns over the rain and hailstorm.

He said that due to staggered sowing of tomato it could cause late blight in tomato crops.

“The vegetable crops could be damaged in the areas where hailstorm have been witnessed. Even for wheat, crop monitoring is important as incidents of yellow rust rise following rain,” said the expert.

