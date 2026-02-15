DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Rajindra Hospital to get 256-bed modern trauma centre: Punjab Health Minister

Rajindra Hospital to get 256-bed modern trauma centre: Punjab Health Minister

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. FILE
Advertisement

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said that a modern trauma center housing 256 beds would be built at Rajindra Hospital at a cost of Rs 81.8 crore. "The new building will have a central air-conditioning system and modern medical equipment will be installed in the centre. No patients will be turned away due to lack of ventilators," he added.

Advertisement

Singh said the project would provide quality treatment facilities not only to the residents of Patiala but also to people from surrounding districts. The commissioning of the project will bring about a major improvement in the quality of emergency services and increase the chances of saving lives, he added.

Advertisement

Singh announced that a sum of Rs 13.53 crore had been released for the construction of a hostel for junior resident doctors, which would make delivery of health services more effective by improving the living conditions for doctors and medical staff.

Advertisement

Singh appealed to the people of Patiala to carry their Aadhaar and voter cards to get themselves registered for the CM's health scheme. The card would be made on the spot at the hospital, he said, adding that with the government offering free treatment and medicines worth Rs 10 lakh, people would not need to pay through their noses for medical needs.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts