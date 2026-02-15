Rajindra Hospital to get 256-bed modern trauma centre: Punjab Health Minister

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said that a modern trauma center housing 256 beds would be built at Rajindra Hospital at a cost of Rs 81.8 crore. "The new building will have a central air-conditioning system and modern medical equipment will be installed in the centre. No patients will be turned away due to lack of ventilators," he added.

Singh said the project would provide quality treatment facilities not only to the residents of Patiala but also to people from surrounding districts. The commissioning of the project will bring about a major improvement in the quality of emergency services and increase the chances of saving lives, he added.

Singh announced that a sum of Rs 13.53 crore had been released for the construction of a hostel for junior resident doctors, which would make delivery of health services more effective by improving the living conditions for doctors and medical staff.

Singh appealed to the people of Patiala to carry their Aadhaar and voter cards to get themselves registered for the CM's health scheme. The card would be made on the spot at the hospital, he said, adding that with the government offering free treatment and medicines worth Rs 10 lakh, people would not need to pay through their noses for medical needs.