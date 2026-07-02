Rajpura firing case: 2 alleged shooters, 3 associates held after police encounter

Patiala police on Thursday claimed to have solved the June 26 firing at a property dealer’s office in Rajpura by arresting two alleged shooters following an encounter, along with three alleged associates linked to the Goldy Dhillon gang.

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SSP Varun Sharma said the arrests were made by special teams of the CIA Patiala, CIA Samana and CIA Rajpura.

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According to police, the two alleged shooters were arrested after a chase during which they opened fire at the police party after being asked to surrender. Police retaliated, injuring one of the suspects with a bullet before taking both into custody.

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The arrested shooters were identified as Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma and Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Hamira village in Kapurthala district. Police also arrested three alleged gang associates, accusing them of providing logistical support and weapons for the attack.

According to the SSP, the firing took place at the office of Lakshmi Property Dealer in Rajpura on June 26. Following the incident, gangster Goldy Dhillon allegedly claimed responsibility in a social media post and issued threats to the Rajpura MLA and her son, police said.

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Sharma said the latest arrests had dealt a major blow to the Goldy Dhillon network, adding that Patiala Police had arrested 19 members of the gang over the past eight months.

He reiterated the police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against organised crime and extortion, adding that further investigation was under way.