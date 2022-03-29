Rajpura girl bags powerlifting gold

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 28

Shalini Tiger, a resident of Rajpura in Patiala district, has again brought laurels to the state by winning a gold at a powerlifting championship under the senior women 63-kg weight category. She has been selected for the national championship from Punjab.

Recently, she came third in the North India Powerlifting Championship in the senior women category

She said she started competing in powerlifting over 1.5 years ago.

“I have bagged three medals till now - one gold and two silver in state championships, and one gold in a district-level championship,” she said.

The national championship will begin from April 27.

“I competed in the national championship last year as well. This time, I want to bring home a medal from the championship,” she said.