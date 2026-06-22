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Home / Patiala / Rajpura traders raise security concerns

Rajpura traders raise security concerns

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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A couple of days after two leading chemists received ransom calls from gangsters, the Punjab Trade Commission Vice-Chairman, Gurpreet Singh Dhamoli, held a meeting with the traders of the cloth market at Rajpura town on Sunday to discuss security and civic issues.

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The meeting was also attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manjit Singh and Station House Officer (SHO) Gursewak Singh, who listened to the concerns raised by shopkeepers.

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The traders demanded an increase in night patrolling by PCR teams and the installation of CCTV cameras in the market.

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The DSP directed the PCR in-charge to increase night patrolling in the area. Dhamoli assured traders that the installation of CCTV cameras and other pending works would be taken up and completed at the earliest.

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