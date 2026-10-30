Rajpura woman’s organ donation saves three lives

In a significant achievement in the field of organ transplantation, Neelam Hospital, Rajpura, has contributed to a life-saving initiative through cadaveric organ donation, giving three patients renewed hope for a healthier future. The organs were donated by 36-year-old Sharanpal Kaur (mother of three children), wife of Sandeep Arora.

Following coordination among medical teams, organ donation authorities, and participating healthcare institutions, one kidney was successfully transplanted at Neelam Hospital, while donated liver and the other kidney were transplanted successfully at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana.

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According to information shared by the hospital, all three recipients were reported to be doing well. The achievement highlights the importance of timely medical intervention, inter-institutional cooperation and coordinated efforts among healthcare professionals and public authorities in facilitating organ transplantation.

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A team of doctors including Director and Chief of Renal Transplant Department Dr Nitin Gupta and Dr Amandeep Singh (Nephrologist) successfully carried out the kidney transplantation at its facility.

At the heart of this achievement lies the generosity of Sharanpal Kaur (36 years), wife of Sandeep Arora and her family. Organ donation during a time of profound personal loss can offer hope to patients battling organ failure and provide their families with an opportunity to look towards a better future.

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Neelam Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Neelam Bansal said, “The achievement underscores the need to increase public awareness about cadaveric organ donation.”