Ravideep bags bronze in 61st Punjab State Shotgun Championship

Bringing laurels to the region, Ravideep Singh Walia clinched the bronze medal by finishing third in the Clay Pigeon Skeet Shooting (NR) event at the 61st Punjab State NR Shotgun Championship, held at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club in Patiala.

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Ravideep displayed exceptional precision, consistency and composure throughout the championship, competing against some of Punjab’s finest shotgun shooters. His impressive performance secured him a place on the winners’ podium, adding another milestone to his growing sporting career.

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Congratulating Ravideep on his achievement, his coaches, family members and well-wishers lauded his dedication, discipline and unwavering commitment to the sport. Expressing gratitude after his success, Ravideep said, “I aim to maintain consistency in my performance and excel in the upcoming state and national-level competitions, bringing greater recognition to the region.”